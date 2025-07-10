Liam and Noel Gallagher are using straw phonation to keep their vocals top notch on the Oasis Live '25 Tour.

The Britpop legends are said to have a ton of paper straws backstage to blow into keep their voices warmed-up before each gig on the mammoth sold-out jaunt - having both been plagued with vocal issues in the past.

A source told The Mirror: “Noel and Liam are doing everything in their power to ensure they sound at their very best for these mammoth sold-out shows. It is well know that Liam has had issues with his voice in the past and he has found straw phonation to be a great way to warm-up his vocal cords.

“Noel has been an advocate of it for years since he had issues with his voice when he supported U2 on tour in 2019. It has made a huge difference to how he sings. There will be plenty of paper straws backstage for the brothers, but they won’t be used to sip cocktails.”

Wonderwall hitmaker Noel has previously confirmed how he came to use a straw to warm-up his vocal cords.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan Podcast in 2022, Noel said: “When I was on tour with U2 and there was a lot of parties.

"At one point, when we were in Australia, my voice was shattered, it was in a bad way. We’d been out late the night before and we had a gig the next day and I woke up and my voice was f***** and wasn’t coming back.

“So, I went to see a vocal specialist in Melbourne. I go in there and the guy says, ‘Sit down Mr. Gallagher, so I believe your voice is a bit crook?’ I said, ‘Yeah. It’s a bit f*****, I’ve been on the road for a couple of years.’

‘Do you warm up before you go on stage?’ I said, ‘A bit, but I don’t really like belting it out.’ To cut a long story short he gave me this straw, just a normal paper straw, and he said, ‘Half an hour before you go on, in your room, put some music on and put this straw in your mouth and just hum along to whatever comes on and your vocal cords will warm up.’ I went, ‘Really?’ And he said, ‘Just try it mate, it will change your life.’ I did and it’s an amazing little trick.

“I was a bit sceptical, but it really does work. Usually it would take me a couple of tunes to get into it and now I’m straight into it, straight off the bat. I carry them everywhere now, I have a little pot of paper straws. Some of the girls in the office went, ‘Are you smoking again? People saw you carrying around a cigarette backstage, looks so cool.’ I was like, ‘No, it’s just a straw to warm up with.’

“The doctor said to me, ‘Maybe do it for half an hour after so you warm down.’ I would get on the bus and it would take half an hour to get back, I’d hum a little ditty on the way back whilst checking messages on my phone and you’re all good.”