Wyn Starks admitted having his song feature in Celine Dion's documentary has been a "dream come true".

The former 'America's Got Talent' hopeful "screamed" when he found out the "iconic" singer listened to his track 'Who I Am' for "inspiration and strength" amid her battle with stiff person syndrome because he has always looked up to her.

He said: "Having 'Who I Am' featured in the Celine Dion documentary, 'I Am Celine Dion', is an honour and pinch me moment.

"I think I screamed when I found out, haha.

"I was told she listened to it for inspiration and strength. That alone blew me away. Cause that's what she's done for us.

"To have such an iconic, amazing artist who has inspired me and so many others to have my song included in her documentary is a dream come true and a validation of the hard work and passion that went into creating it. It's an incredible, surreal feeling."

Wyn performed the song on 'America's Got Talent' back in 2022 in honour of his late twin brother Caine, who passed away in 2020, and he felt it marked a "turning point" in his career.

He said: "I wrote 'Who I Am' around the time I moved to Nashville. It's a personal reflection of the experiences that have shaped me into the artist and person I am today.

"It's a story about my journey of self-discovery, resilience, and embracing my true self.

"Performing 'Who I Am' on 'America's Got Talent' was an incredibly emotional moment for me. I dedicated the performance to my twin brother, Caine Starks.

"It was one of his favourite songs, and it was a way to honour his memory and share a piece of my heart with the world.

"That performance was a turning point in my career. It really showed me the power of music and how it connects us all."