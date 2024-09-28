Yungblud has described his new album as "classic rock for 2025".

Yungblud wants to get young music fans into classic rock

The 'Fleabag' rocker hopes to get younger generations into the genre with his "fresh" interpretation of old-school rock 'n' roll.

Teasing the follow-up to his 2022 self-titled LP, he told Total Guitar magazine: "We've really gone classic rock on this new record we've been making.

"Or at least how we believed classic rock should be played. It's like new old stock, all guitar-based with four-minute breakdowns. The first song is nine minutes long with two guitar solos in it. We're just gonna f****** do it, just because we can do it.

"Why not? We were asking ourselves how we can twist the genre. How do we make it sound new and how do we make rock guitar more interesting? We've got to this point where it's like 'Alright, sick, we've done all that, now let's make a classic rock album!' It will still feel fresh, though. It will be a classic rock album for 2025."

Yungblud approached the record as if it's the last one he'll ever make.

He told Fearne Cotton on the 'Happy Place' podcast: "I'm almost approaching my next album like, if I die now, what is the one album I want to leave behind? Regardless of genre, is it cool, will it make 150,000 people move I've like literally just thrown that out the window and I'm like what does my soul want to say?"

The 27-year-old star - whose real name is Dom Harrison - says his debut tome, 'You Need To Exist', "facilitated" his new album.

He continued: “This year, creating that, it has very much facilitated the album as well because it's kind of like this book has almost helped me write my next album because it's kind of gone like, f*** it, someone's soul captured on record, or in a painting, or in a book, or in a movie script - that's when it truly like transcends time because every one of us has a soul, and very few of us let the world see it.

"I feel like the coolest thing about you is your soul because it's individual; everyone’s individual, there has never been anyone else like you.

"So if you can really show it, and I am not talking about being successful, because success doesn't mean having loads of money or being a rock star, or being an author, or being a thing.

"Successful means different things to everybody and think that is also part of success.

"I know that sounds like such a deep-levelled answer, but that is what I wanted this book to do; that is my soul, so I can show it."