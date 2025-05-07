Yungblud is set to release his new album in June.

Yungblud on the 'Idols' album cover

The 27-year-old music star has announced plans to release 'Idols', his fourth studio album, on June 20, and the 12-track record has been described as Yungblud's most ambitious album to date.

The singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - said: "I wanted to make a project that didn’t focus on singles or anything else except feeling and world-building … A project with no limitations."

Yungblud actually produced the new album a few miles from where he grew up in Leeds, in northern England, because he wanted to minimise distractions during the recording process.

The album explores a variety of themes, including hero-worship and seeking validation.

Yungblud - who released his debut album, '21st Century Liability', back in 2018 - said: "We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalise everything; our cage walls build up.

"We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we’ve even had our breakfast."

Asked to describe his new record, Yungblud replied: "A love letter to self-reclamation … to rock music … [and] to life; in all it’s f****** madness."

The upcoming album will feature 'Lovesick Lullaby', the single that Yungblud released in April.

'Idols' will actually be the first part of a double album, with the release date of part two yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Yungblud previously admitted that he relishes the experience of touring with new music.

The singer - who worked as an actor before his music career took off - actually enjoys the challenge of having a jam-packed touring schedule.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Yungblud explained: "People moan about being in a band but we f****** love it. We love travelling, playing rock ’n’ roll shows, partying. We’re lucky and we won’t forget that. We’ve got the best fans.

"I believe we put on the best rock ’n’ roll show, under 30, on the planet right now. We’ll have a nervous breakdown when we’re 30. But it’s just great at the minute."