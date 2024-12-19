Yungblud is planning a "bonkers" double album.

Yungblud has huge plans for his new album

The 27-year-old rocker is set to release the follow-up to his self-titled 2022 record next year and confirmed that his fans could be in for a double helping of new music ahead of the return of his festival Bludfest next summer.

Speaking to NME, Yungblud said: "The new album centres around the idea of self-love and self-reclamation that allows people to feel seen, and emit this light.

"You can be seen for who you truly are, no matter where you're from or what you believe. It's been at the centre of this culture since the beginning of it. Whoever you are, your f****** welcome here, as long as you are f****** loving. That's what I needed to write an album about."

The 'Tissues' artist continued: "A lot of people have had a lot of opinions about me, and I would lie to you when I said I wouldn't give a f***. But for the first time in my life, I think I'm actually starting to like myself. I've always written from a period of hatred towards myself.

"I made a f****** rock opera double album that has no limitations towards imagination. Yeah, you got the f****** scoop on that. It looks like it's going to be a double album."

Yungblud's upcoming album has a nine-minute opening track that he intends to play for the first time at the second edition of Bludfest – which takes place in Milton Keynes in June 2025.

The star – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – said: "Can I tell you one thing? Nobody's f****** ready for what's coming. This is the master plan.

"Bludfest is going to have new music. It's going to have a new world, a new adventure to go on. It's going to be the first time we play anything new in the UK. The album's f****** bonkers."