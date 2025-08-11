Yungblud has teased that Idols: Part Two is "a lot darker and a lot heavier" than the first.

Yungblud is teasing the second half of Idols and another secret project

The 28-year-old rocker released one half of the double album in June, and the second is ready to go, but he has another top-secret project coming first.

He told NME: "Idols: Part Two is still coming, but there have been some mad opportunities presented to me in the past month, so there is going to be another project in between parts one and two. America has really opened its doors to me, and there’s a lot coming. What we’re about to announce is wild…”

Fans can expect plenty of "twists and turns" on the second half.

Quizzed on what fans can expect from Part Two, he said: “Idols: Part one is extremely emotional, and it’s like a reclamation of yourself. Idols: Part Two is a lot darker and a lot heavier. It’s like you fall back down to Earth, patch up your wounds and ask, ‘How am I gonna deal with this?’ It’s gonna be great. It’s just as musically ambitious as Part One, and there are just as many twists and turns in it.

“It’s ready to come out, to be honest! But there has just been an opportunity that’s come through the door that I cannot say no to. So stay tuned for that!”

Yungblud - who just opened his own fan club, Beautifully Romanticised Accidentally Traumatized, on London's famous Denmark Street - started writing Idols four years ago, after his album Weird! topped the charts.

When those around him tried to get him to work on something else in order to capitalise on his commercial success - he refused.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - recently told The Sun newspaper: “I was dissuaded from doing Idols after Weird! because Weird! was so commercially successful.

“I went and worked with a load of songwriters — and when you do that, you’ve got seven people a week telling you what Yungblud should do next. I had to figure that out for myself.

“I didn’t want to make vapid songs that sound great on the radio. Yeah, we’ve got a couple of f***** radio bangers on this record, but I wanted to make one album that’s a through line — classic and timeless.

"There’s no gimmicks, man. None. This is me leaving everything on the table, showing the world what I can do.

"That’s why I orchestrated everything. I did everything I could to make it as deep and five-dimensional — lyrically and musically — as I possibly could.”

“I’ve been all over the world and spent a lot of time in America, but for this album I needed to come home."