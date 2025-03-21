Yungblud has spilled that pal Lewis Capaldi's new music is sounding "great".

The 28-year-old star has been on a break from the spotlight since breaking down on the Glastonbury stage in June 2023, after vocal tics plagued his singing, a symptom of the neurological disorder Tourette's syndrome.

Yungblud - who just returned with his new single, 'Hello Heaven, Hello' - has revealed his friend is focused on getting his mental health back on track but has some great new material in the bag.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I have heard his new music, and it sounds great. He is getting his mental health right.

"I love him, as me and him have been on this ride together. We experienced it at the same time, and he is perhaps the only friend who knows what I am going through, in the same way I know what he’s going through.”

Sharing the advice Capaldi gave him over a new ballad he has recorded, he recounted: “When I was making this album, I was really close with Lewis, and Lewis was like, ‘Just f***ing sing, man’. And we have a massive British actress in the video. It’s going to be iconic.”

The 'Pointless' singer - whose second album, ‘Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent’, went to No.1 in the UK charts in 2023 - announced he needed to spend more time focusing on his "mental and physical health" after fans rallied behind him after his Glastonbury set.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media at the time, he said: "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it become obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."