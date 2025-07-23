Yungblud is "truly heartbroken" following the passing of his dear friend Ozzy Osbourne.

Yungblud and Ozzy Osbourne formed a close bond in recent years

The 27-year-old rocker formed a close bond with the late Prince of Darkness - who passed away on Tuesday (22.07.25) at the age of 76 - ever since he and his wife Sharon Osbourne made a cameo in his music video for The Funeral in 2022.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - recently had the honour of performing Black Sabbath classic Changes at Ozzy and the band's final concert, dubbed Back To The Beginning, at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.

Backstage, Yungblud gifted Ozzy a custom cross necklace after the Paranoid rocker previously presented him with one his, and the Fleabag rocker says it's "the most precious thing I own".

In a moving tribute, he penned on Instagram: "I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all.

I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

Upon giving Ozzy the cross, the pair shared a heartfelt exchange where they expressed their love for each other.

Yungblud said of the special gift: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for The Funeral, Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said 'I hope this brings you luck'. I thought, on this monumental moment for him and Sabbath, it was time for me to return the favour and let him know what he and the band means to me."