Yungblud has vowed to perform Ozzy Osbourne's Changes "every night for the rest of my life" in tribute to the late rock icon.

The music star was left devastated following the passing of the Black Sabbath legend - who died on Tuesday (22.07.25) at the age of 76 - just two weeks after his big Back To The Beginning reunion show in Birmingham, England. Yungblud performed Black Sabbath song Changes during the show and has since released it as a single to raise funds for charity - and now he's vowed to sing it every night to honour his late pal.

In a post on Instagram, Yungblud shared his grief over the loss of his hero. He wrote: "I’m trying to compute the last couple days and honestly I’m absolutely f****** shattered.

"You have been my North Star for everything for as long as I can remember from when I was misunderstood as a child to the way people thought I was just a little 'too much' or 'strange' in my life and career.

"I owe so much to you, your wife and your family - you all gave me a road to run down and supported me when people would turn their nose up.

"You loved life so much and you adored music. It was your smile man. You taught me it was beautiful to be out of the box.

"I promise you with all my heart I will try my best and make it my life’s journey to keep the sprit that you started and what you have taught me alive. I will give it my best shot."

He added of his Changes cover: "To sing this song for you at an event surrounded by legends inspired by you to a crowd that loved you was truly my life’s greatest honour and I vow to play this song every night for the rest of my life.

"You’re my hero in every regard. I hope you’re up there avin [sic] a drink with Randy [Ozzy's late guitarist Randy Rhoads].

"For the prince of darkness you sure brought all the light to the world. I love you Ozzy."

Yungblud's version of Changes - recorded at the Black Sabbath reunion show at Villa Park on July 5 - has been released to raise funds for organisations including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The musician said of the release: "This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life. I got to stand on stage and honour one of my heroes, and the fact that it has touched so many is truly overwhelming ...

"The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalise it on tape, release it and donate all the money to such important causes in Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

"This is what Rock and roll is about. Stream it, buy it, add it to your playlist - let's raise some f****** money."