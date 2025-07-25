Zac Brown plans to tell a "very personal story" during his Las Vegas residency.

Zac Brown will perform in Las Vegas later this year

The 46-year-old singer is set to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas later this year, and Zac's show will explore the ups and downs of his life.

He told People: "I'm telling my very personal story that I've never really told, of what drove me into music and how music's been there to save my life over and over again."

Zac is convinced that his show will be bigger and better than anything he's done previously.

He said: "It's going to be a wild ride coming to this show.

"I've never been able to have the budget or the time to really create something that's this big before."

Zac thinks the Sphere is the perfect location for his residency.

The singer explained: "The last three or four years I've been trying to think of how we can create a spectacle that really elevates the experience that we can give to our fans. And I think back to when Pink Floyd came out with The Wall and the size and scale of their production that they came out with. What is that thing for us? What is our Wall?

"Then I found out about the building at the Sphere and I went to visit when it was under construction. Seeing and hearing everything that they had, I was like, ‘This is the place to do it. And this is one of those years to really bet on ourselves.’"

Zac is already looking forward to performing in front of his fans in Las Vegas.

He said: "I'm just an ordinary person, but you can do extraordinary things with an extraordinary effort, and all of the hardest things that you've ever been through end up serving you in some way. And sharing my story is really just about sharing more of that humanity and how we're all connected.

"I love the title Love and Fear because you can base all your decisions based on one of those two things. You either move forward with love and get back up on the horse and keep going and persevere or you become a victim of something and kind of stuck in the mud."