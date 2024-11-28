Zach Bryan leads the list of nominees for the Billboard Music Awards.
The 28-year-old singer is up for 18 awards and has received 21 nominations in total, including nods in the Top Artist and Top Male Artist categories.
Zach will face competition for the Top Male Artist gong from Luke Combs, Drake, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.
Elsewhere, Taylor Swift - who is the most decorated female artist in the history of the Billboard Music Awards - has received 17 award nominations across 16 different categories.
Taylor, 34 - who released her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', in April - is also in contention for the Top Artist accolade, alongside Zach, Sabrina Carpenter, Drake, and Morgan Wallen.
Taylor, Sabrina, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and SZA are fighting for the Top Female Artist gong.
Morgan, 31, won the most Billboard Music Awards in 2023, and he's been nominated for 15 accolades this time, including five for 'I Had Some Help', his collaboration with Post Malone.
Sabrina Carpenter is fourth on the list of nominees, with nine in total.
The 25-year-old pop star released 'Short n' Sweet', her latest album, in August, and it's sine been well-received by fans and critics. The record spawned hit singles such as 'Espresso' and Please Please Please'.
Meanwhile, Beyonce - who released her country-inspired album, 'Cowboy Carter', earlier this year - has actually received nominations across different musical genres.
The 43-year-old star is facing competition from Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson for the Top Country Female Artist gong, while she's also been nominated for the Top Dance/Electronic Artist accolade.
'Cowboy Carter' is in contention for the Top Country Album award, too, alongside 'The Great American Bar Scene' (Zach Bryan), 'Zach Bryan' (Zach Bryan), 'Higher' (Chris Stapleton) and 'Religiously. The Album' (Bailey Zimmerman).
Select list of nominees:
Top Artist:
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist:
Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist:
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Drake
Post Malone
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist:
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift
SZA
Top Duo/Group:
blink-182
Coldplay
Fuerza Regida
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Zach Bryan
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter:
Amy Allen
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer:
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Daniel Nigro
Finneas O’Connell
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Sabrina Carpenter
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Song Sales Artist:
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Shaboozey
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist:
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top RnB Artist:
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
SZA
Tyla
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist:
Zach Bryan
Hozier
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Linkin Park
Top Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Top Afrobeats Artist:
Asake
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Beyonce
The Chainsmokers
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris
Top Global K-Pop Artist:
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Jung Kook
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
