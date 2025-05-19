Zak Starkey has claimed The Who asked him to "lie" about his exit from the band.

The 'My Generation' rockers - Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - have let their longtime drummer go weeks after he was fired and rehired.

The 59-year-old musician was believed to have been fired from the group after almost 30 years playing live with frontman Roger and guitarist Pete in the wake of a disagreement over his performance at a show at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity in March.

However, he was reinstated in a matter of days with Townshend saying in a statement: "There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily."

On Sunday (18.05.25), Pete confirmed that Zak will not be joining the pair for their final tour of North America.

He penned on Instagram on Sunday (18.05.25): “After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best."

Announcing Zak's replacement, he continued: "Scott Devours, who has worked with Roger’s solo band, will join The Who for our final shows. Please welcome him.”

Now, Zak has had his say and claimed he was fired two weeks after being "reinstated", and allegedly told to make up that he was leaving the legendary band due to his other work commitments.

In a lengthy caption, he wrote: “I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the who to pursue my other musical [endeavours].

“This would be a lie.”

Zak - who is the son of Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr - insists he would never "quit" The Who.

He continued: “I love the who and would never had quit. So I didn’t make the statement ….quitting the who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going ‘in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox."

On his other projects, Zak said: "To clarify ‘other projects’ yes I do have other projects and always have. (sic)"

He went on to list the acts he's worked with, including Johnny Marr, Oasis, The Lightning Seeds, Mike Scott, and his supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos.

Zak insisted Roger and Pete never had a "problem" with him working with other bands.

He said: “None of this has ever interfered with The Who and was never a problem for them.

"The lie is or would have been that I quit the who- I didn’t. I love the who and everyone in it.”

The Who have since reacted in a statement on social media, which reads: “The Who are heading for retirement, whereas Zak is 20yrs younger and has a great future with his new band and other exciting projects.

“He needs to devote all his energy into making it all a success. We both wish him all the luck in the world. (sic)"

The Who will embark on ‘The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’, which kicks off on August 16 at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida, and is due to wrap on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.