Former Oasis drummer Zak Starkey is gutted he wasn't chosen for the Britpop legends' reunion tour.

Zak Starkey would have played the Oasis Live '25 Tour for free because he loves Oasis so much

The lucky sticksman expected to join Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 Tour is newcomer Joey Waronker.

Poor Zak - who was behind the kit for Oasis from 2004 to 2008 and contributed to the albums Don't Believe The Truth and Dig Out Your Soul - admits he will "cry" if he goes and sees their new man in action.

He told the Daily Star: “I’ll cry if I go, in case he mucks it up.

"I’m sure he won’t, but you know that’s my favourite band. I’d have done that gig for nothing, you know? I just loved it. I can’t see someone else do it that’s not me.”

Zak was unceremoniously let go by The Who, with much confusion and miscommunication over the reason for his departure.

The son of Beatle Sir Ringo Starr says his other project, Mantra Of The Cosmos - who have just released a new song with Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, ex-Oasis bassist Andy Bell and Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder and Bez, Dominoes Bones - was blamed on his exit from The Who.

He said: “I got fired, twice. Once I wasn’t even there.

“I didn’t enjoy what they (reports) were saying about Roger (Daltrey), because he’s my friend. And we talk on the phone every week still. And I text with Pete (Townshend) for hours. We’re still great friends. We’ll always be friends and brothers, really. Roger thought that I was so busy that he needed to retire me because of Mantra but I’m actually not busy at all.”

The sold-out Oasis Live '25 Tour kicks off on July 4 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.