Zara Larsson 'obsessed' with Tate McRae and Sabrina Carpenter

Zara Larsson is “obsessed” with Tate McRae and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 28-year-old singer – who released her first EP in 2013 – is excited about the new wave of pop stars coming through and wants to support everyone.

Larsson told Variety during an episode of ‘Know Their Lyrics’: “I’m so excited about the new pop girls. Tate McRae, I’m obsessed with her. Sabrina [Carpenter], like come on, she’s such a star.

“We [Larsson and Carpenter] did a remix of the [‘WOW’] song together. I’ve loved her for a long time - before ‘Espresso’ and before the Taylor Swift tour.”

And, Larsson will be hitting the road with McRae as part of the ‘Miss Possessive Tour’, saying: “We’re going out on tour together. So maybe we’ll become good friends.”

Meanwhile, Zara’s 2017 song ‘Symphony’ has recently found success on TikTok but she wants people to understand that it was already a hit, with 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

She said: “I saw one comment on my [TikTok] video saying, ‘Flex. I knew the song before it became a trend’. And I’m like, yeah - so did a billion other people.

“‘Symphony’ was always a hit, it just needed Gen Z to give it a sparkly reboot. It’s amazing. A classic good song is always a good song no matter the time.

“I’ve always been here. Obviously in my world, I always exist, but for a lot of people they’re like, oh my gosh, that song - Zara Larsson, hey. It was amazing timing that I got back into people’s consciousness. I am working on new music that makes me so excited for people to hear.”