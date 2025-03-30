Zayn Malik was forced to cancel his Mexico concert after coming down with severe food poisoning.

Zayn Malik cancels Mexico City concert due to severe food poisoning

Just hours before he was due to take to the stage at Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes on Friday (29.03.25) as part of his ‘Stairway To The Sky Tour’, Zayn, 32, took to Instagram Stories to cancel the gig.

He wrote: "I’m heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City. I’ve been really sick since this morning and, despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it.

"I’m so sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from my fans mean the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I’m sending all of my love to each of you."

He later wrote: "Mexico, I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning. It’s no joke – still struggling. I’m so sorry. These shows have made me feel alive, happy, grateful and at home and that's all because of you. These shows, your energy, your fan projects ... filled me with so much love and with a feeling I can't even describe. Big Love."

Zayn previously postponed the US leg of his tour following the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in October.

Liam died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the Argentinian prosecutor’s office revealing that the cause of death was due to multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding.

Zayn shared: "Given the heartbreaking loss I’ve experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”