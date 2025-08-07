With summer in full swing and the cost of living still biting, families are on the lookout for ways to enjoy quality time together without splashing too much cash. From picnics in the park to treasure hunts in the woods, here are 10 purse-friendly ideas that will keep everyone entertained without draining the wallet.

10 ​fun ​family ​holiday ​activities

1. Head to the beach

You do not need to fly abroad for a seaside escape. The UK is packed with family-friendly beaches perfect for sandcastle building and paddling. Rhossili Bay in Wales is known for its sweeping sands and safe waters. Scarborough in North Yorkshire offers donkey rides, arcades and rock pools to explore. Blackpool’s famous seafront is packed with attractions and a huge sandy beach. West Wittering in West Sussex is ideal for picnics and kite-flying, while Portstewart Strand in Northern Ireland is a hit with families for its dunes and scenic views. Pack a picnic, bring a bucket and spade and make a day of it.

2. Visit a free museum

Many top UK museums do not charge for entry. The Natural History Museum in London, the National Railway Museum in York and the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow are great picks for a day out that is fun and educational.

3. Go for a woodland walk

Forests like Thetford, Sherwood and the New Forest are brilliant for family strolls. Look out for wildlife, climb trees and even bring a kite. Most have free entry and cheap or free parking.

4. Try a local lido

Outdoor swimming pools, known as lidos, are having a bit of a comeback. They are usually cheaper than theme parks or indoor pools and offer a retro day out that kids love.

5. Pack a picnic in the park

Sometimes the simplest days are the best. Grab some sandwiches, a ball and a blanket and head to your local green space. Many parks also have play areas and splash pads.

6. Explore a castle ruin

You do not need to pay top whack for a historic day out. Places like Beeston Castle in Cheshire or Castell Dinas Bran in Wales offer stunning views and loads of space to explore, often for free or a small donation.

7. Hunt for treasure with geocaching

All you need is a smartphone and a sense of adventure. Geocaching apps help you track down hidden containers across the country, and kids love the thrill of the hunt.

8. Visit an animal sanctuary or city farm

Unlike pricey zoos, many city farms and sanctuaries ask only for donations. Places like Vauxhall City Farm or Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh offer hands-on fun and a chance to meet furry friends.

9. Check out a local festival or fete

Summer brings a flood of free or low-cost events. From music in the park to food festivals and village fetes, there is usually something going on nearby that will keep the whole family smiling.

10. Take on a cycling trail

Pump up the tyres and hit a family-friendly cycle route like the Camel Trail in Cornwall or the Tissington Trail in the Peak District. Many are flat, scenic and free to access.