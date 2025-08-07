Thousands of American mums are cashing in on their breast milk in a booming online trade as attitudes towards formula feeding begin to shift.

American mothers are selling milk online

Driven by the “Make America Healthy Again” (Maha) movement, the underground market has exploded in popularity, with tens of thousands of women now selling their milk to strangers through Facebook and other platforms.

It comes after new health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr launched a major review into the nutritional value of baby formula last month, sparking fresh debate over what is best for the country’s youngest.

Formula feeding dominated in the 80s and 90s but the tide appears to be turning as Maha messaging gains traction. Its followers favour breastfeeding and natural health choices​, and some will only buy from mothers who have avoided vaccinations, alcohol and gluten.

As reported by The Times, the Breastmilk Community for All Facebook group has grown to more than 33,000 members, many of them desperate m​others who say they would rather feed their child milk from a stranger than give them a store-bought formula.

Its numbers spiked during the 2022 baby formula crisis, when an Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan was shut down after inspectors found deadly bacteria in its powdered milk. The closure led to the worst shortage in US history and forced thousands to look elsewhere for supplies.

Now, the black market for breast milk is booming. While the sale of human milk is legal, the Food and Drug Administration warns against it due to safety concerns. Buyers can ask for medical screening results, including HIV tests, but many admit the trade is based on trust.

Sellers often list their lifestyle choices​, including diet, smoking habits and vaccine status​, to reassure potential customers. But some say they still face backlash, with critics insisting they should donate to milk banks instead, which supply hospitals treating premature babies.

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the NHS advise against buying or sharing breast milk online. They say the unregulated trade carries serious risks, including infection and contamination, and explain that all donated milk should be screened and handled by regulated banks to ensure it is safe for babies.