Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed she and husband President Barack Obama had a major parenting row when their daughters were babies. The 'Becoming' author admitted she wasn’t on board with using the controversial Ferber Method - a sleep training technique which involves leaving babies to cry for increasing intervals - but Barack went ahead with it.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Speaking on the latest episode of her IMO podcast, with her brother Craig Robinson and guest psychologist Jonathan Haidt, Michelle said: “I didn’t want to do it. Barack did it and I don’t know that I could have done it because I wasn’t sure about it – the notion that you just let the little person that you love cry and cry.”

The method, named after Dr Richard Ferber, encourages babies to learn to self-soothe by gradually reducing how often parents comfort them.

Michelle explained that the couple eventually made a deal.

She said: “We set it up where Barack took the night shift. I went to bed, which was helpful because it got me some sleep.

“It took no longer than a week and it was really after the first two nights, because we started early. The sooner that you start, sort of, removing the symptom, the quicker you start to implement the action, the more responsive the child is sooner.”

The couple’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, are now 26 and 24.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

