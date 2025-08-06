A mother has revealed she now regrets having a child-free wedding, and the internet is divided.

Wedding regrets

Writing for Mamamia, the woman admitted she once thought banning children from marriage ceremonies made sense.

She said: "At the time, I really thought this made sense. My soon-to-be husband and I didn't have kids yet, and neither did the majority of our friends. The idea of having our ceremony interrupted by a screaming baby made me feel anxious."

But since becoming a mother, she says her perspective has completely changed.

"I am humble enough to admit when I am wrong. Since then, when I look back on our 'no kids at our wedding' rule, I'm horrified at myself.

"The thing is, until I was a mum, I really didn't get it. Until I’d been in the same position myself, I honestly couldn’t imagine how difficult – and hurtful – it is to receive a wedding invitation that actively dis-invited my kids. I genuinely didn’t appreciate that, in so many cases, to exclude children from weddings is to exclude mothers."

Her confession sparked mixed reactions on Facebook.

One parent wrote: "I had a child-free wedding. I now have 3 kids and I'd still have a child-free wedding."

Another said: "Kids bring joy and great dance moves and strengthen our sense of community. I'm glad there were a lot of kids at our wedding!"

Some saw a middle ground, with one person commenting: "I'm totally fine with it, unless it's a destination wedding. I wouldn't encourage my family or friends to leave their children with a random babysitter just so I can save money!"

Cost was also a key factor for others. "It's not that I didn’t want children at my wedding, but at $100 a person a family of five would go from $200 to $500. And that's just one family!"

Others celebrated including kids: "We had a wedding full of children and we absolutely loved it! The kids had roles in the ceremony (cuter than any floral arrangement… and yes, even the littlest one nailed it!). We came prepared: each child got an activity bag which included a camera and a photo scavenger hunt, plus bubble wands galore and all that good stuff.

"And no, this wasn’t a backyard picnic… it was a full formal affair, with a proper sit-down reception. The kids? Incredibly well-behaved."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

