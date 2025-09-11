Launching a business while raising five kids isn’t easy, but Chelsea Gladden was determined to create a public relations and digital marketing agency that brands could trust. After hearing countless stories of disappointing results from other agencies, she founded Everything Branding, a performance-driven PR and media agency built around one mission: help brands get discovered and recommended so they can reach and sell to all new shoppers.

Today, Everything Branding is an award-winning agency that helps hundreds of companies from startups and small businesses to global brands secure top-tier national media coverage and AI-recognized press placements while boosting overall marketing performance through digital advertising, affiliate optimization and email marketing campaigns.

“I always tell employees to treat every brand’s money as if it were their own,” said Gladden. “Our clients get a dedicated team laser-focused on their goals and passionate about getting measurable results.”

From PR to AI Visibility: Helping Brands Get Found Everywhere

With consumers shifting from traditional search engines to AI-powered discovery platforms like Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, the rules of online visibility are changing fast.

“AI is completely transforming the way people shop and search online,” Gladden explained. “Instead of just Googling ‘best side sleeper pillow’ or ‘best at-home water filter,’ consumers are now asking Gemini or ChatGPT directly and the answers they see are based on press reviews, media coverage, and AI-optimized visibility strategies.”

Recognizing this shift early, Everything Branding launched its AI Growth Program, a cutting-edge solution designed to help brands get recognized by AEO, LLMs, and GEO. This approach ensures that when AI-powered engines generate product recommendations or business rankings, Everything Branding clients are part of the conversation.

Why Everything Branding Delivers Results

Gladden’s team combines traditional PR expertise with AI-driven marketing strategies to help brands achieve visibility across human and machine-driven search. Their success is showcased through:

97% year-over-year advertising performance growth in client campaigns

Consistent top-tier national media coverage across TV, digital, and print

Verified AI-powered recommendations in Gemini, ChatGPT, and other LLM-driven results

Case studies and success stories featured on their Instagram, @everythingbranding

“Our clients aren’t just getting press they’re getting visibility where it matters most,” Gladden shared. “We make sure brands don’t just show up in Google anymore; they show up in AI-powered search results, LLM-generated answers, and shoppable product recommendations.”

The Future of PR and Digital Marketing

With a background in tech, including her time as a Web Programmer at Sony Pictures, Gladden has positioned Everything Branding as one of the few agencies at the forefront of AI-driven marketing and AEO strategies.

As consumer behavior shifts toward generative search and AI-based recommendations, brands that fail to adapt risk losing visibility. But Everything Branding ensures clients stay ahead of the curve from SEO to AEO, GEO, and LLM optimization.

Successful

“AI isn’t replacing PR or marketing,” Gladden said. “It’s changing the way we deliver it. Our job is to make sure our clients’ products and services are recognized, ranked, and recommended wherever and however people are searching.”

And somehow, Gladden has managed to do it all - building an award-winning agency between school pick-ups, sports drop-offs, and bedtime stories. Proof you can build an agency with integrity between carpool lines.