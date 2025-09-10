Children growing up in households earning more than £100,000 feel safer at school and are less likely to be bullied.

Children of high earning parents less likely to be bullied at school

A report by Parentkind's National Parent Survey revealed major gaps between kids from high earning parents and youngsters from lower income households.

Only 14% of parents in the top income bracket said their child had been bullied, compared with 31% of those on lower incomes. Children from wealthier families were also more likely to "feel safe" and "be happy" at school.

The study, conducted by YouGov and reported in The Times, questioned 5,866 parents of children aged between four and 18. The results showed that nine in ten children from households earning £100,000 or more were described as happy at school always or most of the time. But in homes with an income of £35,000 or less, more than a quarter of parents admitted their child was happy only sometimes, rarely or never.

Parents in the wealthiest group were also more likely to say they found parenting easy, and far less likely to complain about loneliness compared with the lowest-earning families.

Around half of parents in households earning over £100,000 said they had paid for private tutoring - double the national average. Two thirds admitted they had even moved house to be within the catchment area of a desirable school.

The survey also showed stark differences in support for pupils with special educational needs. Three quarters of parents in the highest income group said they were pleased with how their child's school had handled the issue, compared with around half of those in poorer households.