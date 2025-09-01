Sir Jeremy Hunt has warned that youngsters are being "overdiagnosed" with mental health conditions and labelled in ways that could do more harm than good.

The former health secretary, who has backed an overhaul of the special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system in England, argued that society has "lost sight of the fundamental reality that child development is a messy and uneven process".

In a foreword to a new report by centre-right thinktank Policy Exchange, Hunt said: "Mental ill-health and neurodiversity now accounts for more than half of the post-pandemic increase we have seen in claimants of disability benefit. Spending on Send provision has sky-rocketed and risks the financial sustainability of local government.

"Rather than assuming that more money or more of the same is the answer, we need to ask more fundamental questions. Is a cash transfer - or a label that means young people are treated and come to see themselves as different - the right way to help them?"

He added: "Across the political spectrum, and amongst a growing range of practitioners, it is now recognised that there is a level of 'overdiagnosis' [in] our system. We need to cut through the complexity to better understand the drivers of demand we are seeing."

The report also called for education, health and care plans (EHCPs) to be reinvented and for children with the most severe needs to get support faster.

Hunt, Conservative MP for Godalming and Ash and a former chancellor and foreign secretary, also warned: "Our laudable desire to ensure young people are happy and well-supported is at times manifesting in excessive impulses to medicalise and diagnose the routine in a manner that can undercut grit and resilience."

The government is expected to publish a document this year outlining its plans to reform the Send system.