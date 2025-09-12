Children in England who are not considered "school ready" by the end of Reception could be given an extra year before starting Key Stage One, under new proposals from the Children’s Commissioner.

Children not 'school ready' could be held back a year

Dame Rachel de Souza has recommended the introduction of a voluntary “Reception Plus” year for pupils not meeting developmental milestones by age five.

The proposal is part of her report, The Children’s Plan: The Children’s Commissioner’s School Census, which outlines steps for a major education reform.

The report states: "Any child not ‘school ready’ by the end of Reception should have the option of an additional year – ‘Reception Plus’ – to help them begin Key Stage One meeting developmental milestones and reduce the risk of falling behind."

Currently, only summer-born children — those born between April and August — can legally delay school entry. Under the new plan, the additional year would be available to any child who needs it, regardless of birthdate.

The decision would rest with parents, and no child would be forced to repeat the year.

Concerns about school readiness have intensified since the pandemic.

A 2022/23 report found nearly a third of children were not "school ready," with issues such as wearing nappies, limited verbal skills and poor social development cited.

The Commissioner is also calling for improved data sharing between services, early interventions at key developmental stages and new statutory education plans for children not regularly attending school.

De Souza said: “This is the single biggest issue facing the government: fixing the attendance crisis. Getting children engaged in education is good for growth… and it will give children and families reassurance that they are being listened to.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson added: “Like the Children’s Commissioner, my ambition is an education system that lifts every child up... High standards, no ceilings.”