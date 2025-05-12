Playing with her freshly braided hair, she walked past me towards the bathroom, smiling from ear to ear.

Crowned with care

This was what it was all about.

The hair brand sponsoring the event didn’t matter, the artist playing out of the speakers was not important, and the usual price of the hair products was irrelevant.

What was significant was who was in the salon chairs —Black foster children whose hair had been neglected.

“Hair is huge in terms of identity”, says the co-founder of the Crowned with Care initiative.

Emiola Anlehin grew up with young people being fostered by her grandparents.

Many of the Black children placed in her grandparents' care had hair that had not been cared for.

Anlehin wants to make a difference, saying, “As an adult now, running my own hair studio, I realised that this is something I could do to give back. I could bring together all these hairstylists and create something really beautiful”.

The Crowned with Care initiative was created by Emiola Anilehin and Jade Buffong-Phillips to make sure that Black looked-after children have the right tools and products available to them.

Black children are overrepresented in the foster care industry, and with less than 20% of the foster carers being Black, 8/10 are placed with white carers who often have limited experience with afro hair.

Having grown up going to the salon monthly, I never appreciated what this meant, especially to other children who never heard the gossip of a whole community while getting braids, who struggled to find the right hair products in a shop and who didn't have anyone around to braid their hair into cornrows.

That is why Crowned with Care is so important. It’s more than just about hair - it's about access.

It’s about helping Black and mixed-race children get connected with people who will teach them how to look after their hair and start to create a much-needed cultural experience.

Emiola Anilehin and Jade Buffong-Phillips (co-founders of Crowned with Care) recognise how important hair is to the identity of children who already feel neglected. They are working tocreate an environment where Black children in foster care are heard, seen and understood, first by caring for their crowns.

By Vanely Barumire

