A child neurologist has revealed the everyday risks doctors say they would never expose their own children to, after asking relatives and friends in the medical profession to share dangers they have seen first-hand.

Dr Shilpa took to Instagram to ask fellow medics what they would never allow their own children to do.

A pediatric anesthesiologist said she would never let her kids eat grapes without cutting them first. Data suggests that in children aged 0 to 14, grapes are the third most common cause of food-related fatal choking after hotdogs and sweets.

The NHS and child safety experts recommend always cutting small round fruits like grapes, cherries, berries, strawberries and cherry tomatoes into quarters.

Another warning was about button batteries. A gastroenterologist said he would never let his child play with toys that had them inside. These circular cells look like tiny silver coins and are often used in small robotic children's toys. They also turn up in everyday items such as kitchen scales, watches and car key fobs.

He said: "That current produces small amounts of sodium hydroxide, a harsh corrosive similar to lye. If the battery gets stuck somewhere in the body, the lye burns a hole at that spot. Infection usually follows. The result can be serious injury and illness, long-term disability, or even death."

If a child swallows a small round button battery, parents must seek immediate medical attention at A E or dial 999. The NHS warns these batteries are extremely dangerous because they can cause internal burns or even death by creating a chemical reaction with saliva.

An orthopedic spine surgeon said he would never let his children play on a trampoline. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents reports that trampoline injuries UK hospitals treat amount to roughly 13,000 cases a year, from minor sprains to severe trauma requiring hospitalisation.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also advises against trampolines: "Most trampoline injuries occur with multiple simultaneous users on the mat. Cervical spine injuries often occur with falls off the trampoline or with attempts at somersaults or flips. Studies on the efficacy of trampoline safety measures are reviewed, and although there is a paucity of data, current implementation of safety measures have not appeared to mitigate risk substantially. Therefore, the home use of trampolines is strongly discouraged."