Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced plans to launch a kid-friendly version of his controversial AI chatbot Grok.

Elon Musk

Posting on his social media site X, the Tesla and SpaceX boss said parent company xAI would be creating Baby Grok, "an app dedicated to kid-friendly content".

No further information was shared, and it is not clear what content the app would offer or when it will launch.

The original Grok chatbot has faced criticism in the past for providing questionable responses and has been accused of having a political bias. Musk has defended the model as being closer to the truth than other platforms.

By moving into the children's market, Musk is joining a growing group of tech firms building AI tools aimed at younger users. These include Google's Socratic AI, which helps with homework, and ChatGPT for Kids by OpenAI.

The announcement comes as concerns grow around how AI models interact with children and the risks of misinformation, bias and inappropriate content.

Musk has not yet said how Baby Grok will address those issues.