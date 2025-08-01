Parents across the country have been panicking over their children's screen habits, but experts now say the fear could be overblown.

Don't panic

Professor Pete Etchells, a psychologist from Bath Spa University, reckons much of the concern about tablets, phones and video games is based on flaky science. After combing through hundreds of studies and mountains of data for his book 'Unlocked: The Real Science of Screen Time', he says many of the claims about digital doom are not backed up by proper evidence.

He writes: "Concrete scientific evidence to back up stories about the terrible outcomes of screen time simply isn't there."

Professor Etchells s one of 14 experts from universities around the world who reviewed 33 studies published between 2015 and 2019. Their verdict? Screen use, including phones, social media and games, played “little role in mental health concerns”.

And while blue light from screens has often been blamed for ruining sleep, a 2024 global review of 11 separate studies found no solid proof that screen light before bed actually stops people nodding off.

One of the big problems, according to the professor, is that most studies rely on self-reporting. That means kids are asked how long they think they spent glued to screens and how it made them feel.

A recent study of 11,500 brain scans of kids aged 9 to 12, led by researchers from the US and UK, failed to find any link between screen time and poor mental health or brain development. It did find changes in brain connections based on screen use, but nothing to suggest damage.

That study was overseen by Oxford University's Professor Andrew Przybylski, who has spent years looking into how social media and gaming affect mental health. His findings show both can actually be good for young people.

Prof Etchells said: "If you think that screens do change brains for the worse, you would see that signal in a big data set like that. But you don't… so this idea that screens are changing brains in a consistently or enduringly bad way, that just doesn't seem to be the case."

Despite this, campaigners from Smartphone Free Childhood claim 150,000 people have signed a pledge to keep smartphones away from kids under 14, and block social media until they are 16.

But there is no clear official guidance. The US and UK paediatric bodies do not set screen time limits for children, and while the World Health Organization advises no screens for babies and no more than an hour a day for under-fours, it mainly focuses on making sure little ones get enough physical activity.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

