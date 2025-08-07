A growing number of families are turning their backs on the Gen Z favourite "gentle parenting" in favour of a tougher style dubbed FAFO - short for "F*** Around and Find Out"

The viral approach is simple: kids are warned about the rules and if they ignore them, they face the consequences, no matter how unpleasant.

The Wall Street Journal explained the method: “Won’t bring your raincoat? Walk home in the downpour. Didn’t feel like having lasagna for dinner? Survive until breakfast. Left your toy on the floor again? Go find it in the trash under the lasagna you didn’t eat.”

The style has surged in popularity in recent years as more parents opt to let children experience the natural, or even engineered, results of their actions without stepping in.

Counsellor Lianne Terry told HuffPost UK said: "Personally, I think this is a great approach, but ultimately every child is different and so a tailored approach is vital."

But she warned it also comes with risks. "There’s the potential for emotional distress if children don’t feel supported, or they may misinterpret the approach as a lack of care or interest​.

​"And there’s also the potential for kids to be put in unsafe situations.​ For example, letting a child forget their homework teaches responsibility, but it’s completely inappropriate and dangerous to let a toddler learn about danger by playing near a busy road."

​The specialist added that low-risk scenarios are key: "Not wearing a coat and feeling cold can be a powerful learning experience without serious harm. Allowing natural consequences in situations involving serious physical, emotional or social risks can be really harmful."

She concluded: "Children need to feel loved and supported, even when they make mistakes.”