For decades, parents have been told that the sex of their baby is a 50-50 gamble. But new research from Harvard suggests it might not be such a lottery after all.

Families of just boys or just girls?

Scientists looking at over 58,000 American women and their 146,000 pregnancies found something curious: families who start off having one sex are more likely to keep it going.

Lead author Siwen Wang said she and her colleagues were inspired to dig deeper after noticing a pattern in their own lives.

"We're seeing a lot of us having only boys or girls," she said. That led to questions about "whether it's simply by chance, or is there any underlying biology explaining these sex clustering within families?"

The study, published in Science Advances, says: "If the first two children born in a family are girls, the chances of the third child also being a girl are higher than for a boy. The same holds true if the first two are boys."

In families with three boys, the odds of a fourth boy stood at 61%. For three girls, the chances of a fourth were 58%. It is a subtle trend, but one scientists say cannot be explained by random chance alone.

The study examined records from women between 1956 and 2015, all of whom had at least two singleton births. But the researchers admitted they were missing a key piece of the puzzle.

Siwen Wang explained: "We don't have data about the dad. We don't have data about his genetics or even very precise characteristics ... which is obviously important for sex determination."

Despite the missing paternal input, age emerged as a clear factor.

"One of the things that stands out is age at first birth. That's associated with a moderately higher chance of having only boys or girls."

Women who had their first child before 23 had a 40% chance of having children all of the same sex. For those starting after age 28, that figure rose to 50%.

Wang said: "It is a relatively small but statistically significant difference."