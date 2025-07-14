The old joke about dads snoring through baby cries has just been put to bed by science.

Parenting

A new study has shattered the long-held myth that women are biologically more likely to wake up when their newborns cry, revealing that men are just as capable of hearing their children in the night.

Researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark found that while women may be slightly more likely to stir at whisper-level sounds, there is no real difference once the volume ramps up - baby cries included.

Professor Christine Parsons, the study's senior author, was inspired to dig deeper after reading a New York Times article that claimed baby cries ranked among the top wake-up triggers for women but did not even make the top ten for men, who were said to be more likely to respond to car alarms.

She said: “I just found that really baffling. I have done several studies on how men and women hear crying, how they perceive it, how the brain responds and I found the New York Times story to be very surprising.”

The article was based on research paid for by a cold and flu medicine company and had not been peer-reviewed.

Parsons and her team decided to put the myth to the test and the results, published in the journal Emotion, speak for themselves.

In one experiment, 142 adults without children were tested for how likely they were to wake to different types of sounds. Women were just 14% more likely to wake to quiet, whisper-level noises regardless of whether it was a baby crying or a standard alarm. But once the volume increased, the gender gap vanished.

The professor explained: “Contrary to popular media portrayals, our male participants did not sleep through baby crying. We had a lot of variability on how people woke up to the sounds during the experiment and a lot of overlap between our male and female participants.”

In a second study, 117 first-time Danish parents logged their night-time caregiving using an app over the course of a week. The results showed mums were still getting up three times more often than dads.

Co-author Arnault Quentin-Vermillet said: "Our mathematical modelling showed that the large difference in night-time care cannot be explained by the minor differences we observed in sound sensitivity between men and women."