Eight babies have been born free of a life-threatening inherited disease thanks to a pioneering new IVF technique using DNA from three people.

Medical breakthrough

Four girls and four boys - including a set of identical twins - are all thriving after doctors in Newcastle used the revolutionary procedure to stop incurable mitochondrial disorders being passed on from mother to child.

The method, called mitochondrial donation therapy, sees a second woman donate a small amount of DNA to replace faulty mitochondria - the parts of cells that generate energy. It is used when a mum risks passing on genetic mutations that can cause organ failure, seizures, blindness and even death.

All eight youngsters, delivered over the past five years, are said to be "healthy and meeting their milestones", according to two reports published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Sir Doug Turnbull, emeritus professor at Newcastle University and a key figure in developing the therapy, said: “It’s a great success for these families.

“This is a devastating disease with no cure and without this technique, they would not feel that their families were free of mitochondrial disease. This gives them that opportunity.”

The UK became the first country to green-light the technique when it changed the law in 2015. The Newcastle Fertility Centre was granted the first licence in 2017 and now runs a specialist NHS service for rare mitochondrial disorders.

A total of 22 families have gone through the process so far.

Prof Bobby McFarland, director of the NHS Highly Specialised Service, told the BBC: “To see the relief and joy in the faces of the parents of these babies after such a long wait and fear of consequences, it’s brilliant to be able to see these babies alive, thriving and developing normally.”

The babies inherit nearly all of their DNA from their mother and father, but around 0.1% comes from a second woman.

Couples are offered the treatment if there is a known family history of mitochondrial disease, which can strike when the tiny structures that power the body stop working properly.

The breakthrough was developed more than a decade ago by experts at Newcastle University and Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.