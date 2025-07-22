A new study has reignited the row over parenting styles, revealing children raised with strict but loving discipline do better in school than those brought up under gentle methods.

Gentle parenting

The research by the National Centre for Social Research tracked nearly 6,000 children in England for over a decade, and it found kids with "authoritative" parents, who combined warmth with firm boundaries, were more likely to hit expected targets in reading, writing and maths by the age of 11.

The report stated: “The higher the parental limit-setting, the greater the likelihood of children achieving the expected level in reading, writing and maths."

The findings call into question the rise of gentle parenting, a modern approach where parents avoid punishment and instead rely on calm communication and empathy.

Psychologist Professor Vivien Hill, from UCL’s Institute of Education, warned that a softly-softly approach may leave children unprepared for the real world.

She told The Telegraph: “That child is going to be entering the world of school where a teacher has to be able to control and teach 30 children. Nobody has the capacity to negotiate in that environment."

Experts say the winning formula is finding the balance between love and boundaries.

However, Dr Becky Kennedy, a clinical psychologist and bestselling author, says the fear of being “too soft” is misplaced. Speaking on her hit podcast Good Inside, she explained: “It’s almost like we view compassion as dangerous. We think it’s going to lead to kids being soft, being snowflakes."

According to Dr Kennedy, empathy does not weaken children - it gives them the emotional tools to thrive.

