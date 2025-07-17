With the summer holidays fast-approaching, the co-parenting juggle begins. For many separated and divorced parents, co-parenting come sometimes become the main source of anxiety. Especially with new government-backed research and public figures speaking openly about their own experiences, summer 2025 is a pivotal time for reshaping how we best-support children after separation.

Co-parenting tips

A landmark longitudinal study published in June 2025 - the largest of its kind - found children of divorced parents are significantly more likely to face challenges later in life with 60% at an increased risk of teenage pregnancy and 40% facing a greater likelihood of criminal convictions*.

However, celebrity voices such as Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan has spoken out about her co-parenting journey, saying, “Children need clarity – stone-cold schedules and calm conversations make all the difference”. Whereas Gareth Southgate, England’s football manager, was recently praised for maintaining a stable co-parenting arrangement, for prioritising structure and predictability for his children throughout the summer.

This summer, divorce coaching platform, Pivot, urges parents to consider accessing the right support to ensure a smoother summer. Founder, Nimrita Dadlani, launched the coaching platform after her own challenging experiences of separation and divorce. Here she shares her tips for co-parenting this summer:

1. Agree the Schedule Early: Create a clear, shared plan with holidays, handovers, working days, play dates, birthdays and school transitions. Written plans are essential for preventing miscommunication.

2. Child-Led Perspective: Ask yourself: What feels stable and secure for them? Build a summer plan around their needs and ensure they know you have their wishes and best interests in mind.

3. Use Digital Tools: Consider using Relate’s toolkit for shared planning and calmer communication. A subscription to Pivot also helps to access immediate AI-led co-parenting tools that will help you plan the most balanced approach.

4. Avoid Triangulation: Don’t involve children in arguments or discussions around scheduling or messages between parents, shielding them to reduce emotional strain.

5. Stay Consistent: Try to keep mealtimes, bedtimes and rules steady across both homes. Children benefit from routine, even in summer.

6. Check Legal Permissions for Travel: A parent cannot take a child abroad without written consent from the other or a court order – even during the summer break. Know your rights and responsibilities.

Nimrita explains why it matters to be prepared, “With school routines thrown out the window, summer holidays are often when underlying parenting tensions escalate. But they also offer a chance for renewed collaboration, especially if both parents sign up to open communication and child-centred decision making. Where that’s not possible, it’s essential to access additional support to find the best way forward. That’s why Pivot, with its interactive and intuitive AI tools are essential – they offer immediate, supportive and practical ways to navigate the emotional stressors of co-parenting.”





Sources: CARE UK 2025. June 2025 Research.