Half of Brits believe that kids should be taught how to use AI properly in school, but many are not sold on letting the bots do their homework.

Kids & AI

A new poll by YouGov, commissioned by Cambridge University Press and Assessment, found the country split over how artificial intelligence should be used in the classroom.

59% backed teachers using the tech for boring admin jobs like lesson planning, while just under a third - 31% - said they were not keen.

But when it comes to letting robots mark children's work, most were against it. Nearly two-thirds said it was a no-go, with just 27% giving it the thumbs up.

The survey also showed Brits were unsure about letting students use AI to tidy up grammar and punctuation in coursework, with opinions sharply divided.

Jill Duffy, chief executive of exam board OCR, said schools need to catch up with the times.

She explained: "AI is already in our schools and is not going away. A coordinated national strategy, with funding to ensure no schools are left behind, will build confidence in its transformational potential."

She added: "The public is clear that coursework is too important to lose, even in the age of AI. It enables us to test different skills and to reduce the intense volume of exams taken at 16."

But she admitted the tech poses a serious challenge to the traditional way pupils are assessed.

She said: "The education sector must find a way to adapt coursework so it is fit for the AI century."

