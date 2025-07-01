Couples undergoing IVF are more likely to suffer a miscarriage if the male partner or sperm donor is over 45, according to new research.

IVF Miscarriage risks

The study, published in the scientific journal Human Reproduction, found that even when using young, healthy eggs and transferring a single high-quality embryo, pregnancy success rates dropped and miscarriage rates rose when the father was older.

Researchers analysed 1,712 IVF cycles carried out between 2019 and 2023 at six fertility clinics in Italy and Spain, comparing pregnancy outcomes by paternal age.

Fertilisation and embryo development were similar in both age groups, but miscarriage rates jumped to 23.8% for men over 45 – compared to just 16.3% in younger groups.

Dr Maria Cristina Guglielmo, an embryologist at Eugin Italy, said: “Traditionally, maternal age has been the central focus in reproductive medicine, but our results show that the age of the male partner also plays a crucial and independent role.”

The study challenges the long-held belief that sperm quality matters little after fertilisation and calls for clinics to change their approach.

Dr Guglielmo added: "Clinics should ensure male patients are informed about how advancing paternal age can impact fertility potential, pregnancy success and miscarriage risk."

She also warned of possible longer-term risks: “There is growing evidence linking advanced paternal age to an increased risk of neurodevelopment disorders in children.

“Our future work will investigate the long-term health and developmental outcomes of children conceived through donor egg cycles with older fathers, where maternal factors are minimised.”