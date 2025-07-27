Parents have been warned not to panic when their kids start whining that they have got nothing to do, because experts believe boredom is actually good for them.

Boredom

While ​parents rush to sign their little ones up for endless clubs, sports and summer camps, child psychologists say doing nothing might be the best activity of all.

Dr Becky Kennedy, a US-based psychologist and parenting expert, said boredom helps build “resilience” and teaches kids how to cope with uncomfortable feelings.

She told Popsugar: "Boredom might be exactly the reset their brain needs​. If we can hold space for it (instead of rushing in to fill it), kids start to stretch new muscles: frustration tolerance, creativity, problem-solving. These are the building blocks of resilience.​"

Experts say unstructured time is vanishing fast thanks to packed school timetables and overstuffed calendars.

Dr Sandra L Whitehouse, who has worked with kids for three decades, said: “Unstructured time has decreased into almost nonexistence… Kids go from school to after-school sports or activities, and then into summer day programs or sleepaway camps.”

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

