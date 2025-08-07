Parents have been warned not to panic when their kids start whining that they have got nothing to do, because experts believe boredom is actually good for them.

Children need to be bored

While ​parents rush to sign their little ones up for endless clubs, sports and summer camps, child psychologists say doing nothing might be the best activity of all.

Dr Becky Kennedy, a US-based psychologist and parenting expert, said boredom helps build “resilience” and teaches kids how to cope with uncomfortable feelings.

She told Popsugar: "Boredom might be exactly the reset their brain needs​. If we can hold space for it (instead of rushing in to fill it), kids start to stretch new muscles: frustration tolerance, creativity, problem-solving. These are the building blocks of resilience.​"

Experts say unstructured time is vanishing fast thanks to packed school timetables and overstuffed calendars.

Dr Sandra L Whitehouse, who has worked with kids for three decades, said: “Unstructured time has decreased into almost nonexistence… Kids go from school to after-school sports or activities, and then into summer day programs or sleepaway camps.”