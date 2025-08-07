Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her struggles with parenting in an emotional new video.

Molly-Mae admits parenting has left her feeling overwhelmed

The 26-year-old influencer revealed she broke down in tears during a recent life coaching session while reflecting on the realities of looking after her two-year-old daughter Bambi without partner Tommy Fury around.

In her latest YouTube vlog, the former Love Island star admitted that Tommy makes fatherhood look easy, but she often finds the experience overwhelming.

She said: "Even Tommy was saying about me yesterday that he does worry about me sometimes.

"I think he just, he wants me to enjoy it, because he enjoys it so much. He literally finds being a dad so flipping easy. He can literally have Bambi all day to himself, he doesn’t get one bit stressed, one bit agitated, and doesn’t get frustrated. And then me. I try so hard to stay calm and collected.”

The reality star, who welcomed daughter Bambi in January 2023, added that her feelings around motherhood swing depending on what else is happening in her life.

"I’m very aware that sometimes I think my vlogs are just so up and down, but I think my feelings towards motherhood are actually very much impacted by other things that have gone on, like in my life, like just stuff that couldn’t be helped."