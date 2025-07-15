A nurse has urged parents to rethink their approach to early childhood after claiming that packing children's schedules with constant activities is causing ​them harm.

Play dates

Mary Catherine, a paediatric nurse from Louisville, Kentucky, said that what many people see as positive stimulation may actually be taking away the very things children need most.

The mum-of-two, who has worked with kids for more than 13 years, told the Daily Mail: "Young kids, I'm talking prior to elementary school, need unstructured free play every single day."

"This is how they 'learn' and develop their mind and bodies. In their free play they learn how to label and express emotions."

The nurse added that children’s bodies grow at such a rapid rate that they rely on quiet time to recover​.

"Their bodies are rapidly growing physically and they need the rest (hence why most of this age group still naps daily)."

She also believes that rushing from one commitment to the next means missing out on important moments at home.

"We are meant to sit down and eat dinner together as a family most nights​. Not be running from one ball field to another or from work to gymnastics to home just in time to bathe and get in bed."

"This is stressful for most kids and adults when you slow down to actually think about this impact."

Mary ​advised parents to prioritise simple home routines and said kids benefit more from being included in everyday tasks than being chauffeured around all week.

"Involve [them] in the tasks at home like laundry and cleaning."