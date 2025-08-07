Pregnant people are being told they should stop taking antidepressants over fears the drugs could harm their unborn babies.

Medical panel warns against antidepressant use in pregnancy

Top doctors speaking at a panel convened by the US drug safety watchdog, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said the risks of taking the medication during pregnancy may be far greater than previously thought.

Some members pointed to a growing number of studies linking antidepressant use during pregnancy to serious health issues in both mothers and their babies, from withdrawal symptoms in newborns and post-partum haemorrhage in mothers, to long-term effects including heart defects, spina bifida and autism.

FDA commissioner Marty Makary said during the meeting: “Serotonin may play a crucial role in the development of organs of a baby in utero, specifically heart, brain and even the gut. SSRIs have also been implicated in different studies to be involved in postpartum haemorrhage, pulmonary hypertension and cognitive downstream effects in the baby, as well as cardiac birth defects.”

Massachusetts-based obstetrician Dr Adam Urato issued a warning: “Never before in human history have we chemically altered developing babies like this, especially the developing foetal brain, and this is happening without any real public warning and that must end.”

The calls come despite official NHS guidance stating that antidepressants are generally safe during pregnancy, with doctors often recommending women continue their medication if the benefits outweigh the risks.

However, Professor Joanna Moncrieff, from University College London, who also took part in the panel, said that reassuring women the drugs are not harmful is “misleading”.

She told The Mail on Sunday: “We may not have absolutely watertight evidence of harm but when you’re talking about harm to pregnancy, or to unborn children, you want to err on the side of caution.

“We shouldn’t be using them in pregnancy where they’re more likely to be harmful to the developing brain. I’m not suggesting that pregnant women who are currently taking antidepressants should flush them down the toilet, but I do think women and doctors should be better informed about the risks – both at the point of starting to take them in the first place and then at the point of when they are either pregnant, or considering becoming pregnant.

“While I don’t want to frighten women, I do think they should not be falsely reassured that there are no worries.”

Around one in 13 pregnant women in the UK - approximately 42,000 - were prescribed antidepressants last year to treat conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Despite the growing concerns, the NHS currently maintains that continuing treatment is often essential, and that the benefit to the mother usually outweighs any slightly increased risk to the baby.