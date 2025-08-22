Michelle Obama has revealed that President Barack Obama found the couple's youngest daughter, Sasha, more difficult to parent.

Michelle and Barack Obama

The former First Lady of the United States spoke about life raising Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, inside the White House on her podcast IMO, which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.

Chatting with guests Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Michelle recalled how the children responded very differently to their father during his years in the White House between 2009 and 2017.

Michelle said: "I'd say this to Barack when it comes to [our] oldest Malia, she is going to figure out who you are and what you like and discuss it."

She added that Malia would make a point of spending time with her father before heading out for the evening.

"When Malia was a teenager, it wasn't that she was going out any less or doing anything differently, [but] she would tell me: 'I'm going out this weekend, but I'm going to go in and give dad like 15 minutes'."

Michelle recalled her daughter slipping into the treaty room and saying "'tell me about Syria?'" before swiftly making her exit.

"Then she'd be like 'ok, well I'm gone'."

"Barack would come out of the treaty room going, 'I just had an amazing conversation with Malia,' and I'm like 'ok'."

But when it came to Sasha, Michelle said the younger daughter could not have been more different.

She told listeners that Sasha was "like a cat" and was never keen on pleasing her parents.

Michelle explained: "She's like, 'don't touch me, don't pet me, I'm not pleasing you, you come to me'.

"Barack's like, well, 'she's difficult', and I was like 'no, the first one was a pleaser, right?'"