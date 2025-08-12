Armed Forces families will be able to make their military houses feel more like home under a raft of new freedoms announced this week.

Military families

From keeping pets to running businesses and adding personal touches, the changes will give service personnel and their loved ones greater control over how they live.

The improvements to military family housing form part of the Government’s new Consumer Charter. Defence Secretary John Healey said the reforms would put families “at the heart” of defence housing changes and pledged to “stop the rot” in service accommodation nationwide.

Mr Healey said: “Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe every day. But for too long, military families have lived in substandard housing without basic consumer rights.

“These new measures are a key milestone as we deliver on our Consumer Charter to stop the rot in military accommodation and ensure our heroes and their loved ones live in houses they can truly call home.

“By introducing greater freedoms, including pet ownership, we are ensuring forces families up and down the UK can live and work in homes fit for modern life.”

Previously, families faced a drawn-out process to keep pets. Under the new rules, they can have up to two dogs, cats or smaller pets without asking permission.

Other changes include allowing residents to decorate and personalise their homes as well as run businesses from them, bringing military housing closer in line with the rights enjoyed by civilians.