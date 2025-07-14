A mum has blasted a woman who told her toddler to stay quiet on a flight before they had even boarded the plane.

Mother slams woman

Emma Darrouzet and her three-year-old daughter Odette were waiting at Brisbane Airport, excited for their family holiday, when a stranger turned around and made a comment that left them both rattled.

Emma said on TikTok: "[Odette] was just standing there holding my hand like she was not saying anything. She was silent."

The mother went on to explain that the lady kept turning around and giving Odette “dirty looks”, before crouching down, pointing a finger at the tot, and saying: “On the airplane, you need to be quiet.”

Emma was stunned.

“She got down on her level… and said it in a very direct tone. She hadn’t said a word. She wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

After the flight, the comment still weighed on little Odette’s mind.

Emma recalled: “We got to our accommodation and she said to me: ‘Mummy, I'm a good girl. I'm not a naughty girl. Why did that lady think I was naughty?’ And she was really upset.”

The incident has sparked mixed comments online, with parents flooding Emma's video calling the woman’s behaviour “unacceptable”, while others supported the stranger.

One said: "This woman is not a silly lady because we all have the right to a peaceful, quiet flight."

Another joked: "I would be encouraging my kid to sing as loud as she can. And she would."

A third one wrote: "I’m a childless adult, so I do enjoy my quiet. However, having some random approach a child and make veiled threats is 100% unacceptable and would be a serious issue for me. She’s going to be quiet OR WHAT? WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO IF SHE’S NOT QUIET?"

Another suggested: "There needs to be a section on all airplanes where all the children and their parents sit. With soundproof walls. So the rest of us can enjoy a peaceful flight."