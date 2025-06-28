Mothers are at the centre of a growing crisis in faith among younger generations, according to a new ​German study.

Faith failure

Academics from the universities of Münster and Berlin spoke to Christian and non-Christian families across the globe and found that parents, especially mothers, are key in shaping their children’s religious outlook.

The researchers said: “The most important role in religious socialization is played by mothers".

But that influence is fading, with the team warning that the factors that help pass on faith “are disappearing”.

They explained: “Parents themselves are becoming less religious, and are increasingly passing on non-religion or allowing their children to choose freely."

The findings - which will be published in August in a book called 'Families and Religion: Dynamics of Transmission across Generations' - suggest that youngsters are seeing things differently.

"While parents justify these on religious grounds, younger people see them now as general cultural and liberal values that no longer have a religious foundation."