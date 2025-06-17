Parents should stop calling their children "naughty" because it can do lasting emotional harm, according to former BBC newsreader Kate Silverton.

Children being naughty

The broadcaster-turned-child therapist has urged mums and dads to ditch the label, warning that children "internalise" damaging messages about themselves from an early age.

Speaking on the Netmums podcast, the mum-of-two explained: "Our children internalise every day. They’re taking in messages from us, from their friends, from their teachers. And words carry such weight of meaning. ‘Oh, stop being silly. Oh, you are so naughty. Oh, he’s the naughty one'."

Kate, who retrained in psychotherapy after years presenting the news, said that even offhand comments can stick with children for life. “We all fall into that trap, but our children are paying very close attention to how we think of them.”

“They are internalising. And what they’re internalising, because, again, they don’t have that fully formed rational brain… ‘I’m bad. I’m naughty.’ And then it becomes: ‘That’s me. That’s who I am’"

“And you may well end up with a child that then thinks, well, ‘that’s who I am so I may as well just be that’. You know, that’s where sort of delinquency comes from.”

Kate said parents should focus on behaviour and be mindful of the language they use.

She added: “Labels are not who our children are. So we might say, ‘I didn’t like that behaviour’, but it’s not ‘I don’t like who you are’. And that’s really important.”

“It’s just a fallacy to call children naughty. They’re not making conscious choices for the majority of the time. They are driven by a very, very immature brain and a nervous system that very often is being triggered because they’re coping with a lot during the day.”

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

