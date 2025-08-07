TikTok will now notify parents when their teenager uploads a public video, as part of a new batch of safety tools unveiled by the platform this week.

New TikTok update will notify parents

The move builds on the social media platform's existing "Family Pairing" system, which already allows parents to link their account to their children's. But with the latest update, carers will gain a clearer view of what their teens are sharing online.

The change comes shortly after the UK’s new internet safety laws came into effect, offering added protection for younger users navigating the app.

Parents will also receive alerts when their child reports a video, although they will not be shown the specific content flagged.

TikTok’s UK director of public policy Mr Ali Law told Sky News the platform remains committed to expanding its safety features for younger users.

He said: "We know from research we conducted with Internet Matters that when teens feel in control of their online behaviours and habits, it plays a positive role in their well-being.

"But they also value their parents helping them to check and understand privacy and safety settings."

Asked if the UK's Online Safety Act is too restrictive, Mr Law explained that TikTok already bans most of the content targeted by the legislation.

He added: "Unlike most other large platforms, TikTok has been regulated by Ofcom since 2020, and we have therefore approached Online Safety Act compliance with a robust set of safeguards for our community. We welcome that the legislation sets a level playing field for all platforms."