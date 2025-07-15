Health chiefs are urging parents to make sure their children are vaccinated after a child reportedly died from measles in the UK.

Measles worry

The youngster was being treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where officials have warned of a rise in measles cases amid falling jab rates.

In a statement, the hospital said: "To respect patient confidentiality, we can't comment on individual cases.

"We are concerned about the increasing number of children and young people who are contracting measles. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which can cause children to be seriously unwell, requiring hospital treatment, and in rare cases, death."

The warning comes as national MMR vaccination rates continue to drop, falling below the 90% mark in some parts of England - far short of the 95% needed for herd immunity.

The hospital added: "We can prevent people, including children, from contracting measles through vaccination. Please protect yourself and vulnerable children and young people by ensuring you are fully vaccinated."

MMR vaccines are routinely offered on the NHS at around 12 to 13 months old, with a booster given at three years and four months. Babies under one aren't fully protected, as they haven't yet had their first jab. Some may carry temporary immunity passed on from their mother, but this fades within months and isn't reliable.