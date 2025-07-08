Fakes of the globally popular Labubu dolls seized recently in Scotland are "potentially dangerous", according to trading standards officers.

Labubu fakes warning

The elf-like creature, produced by Chinese designer Kasing Lung for toy giant Pop Mart, has become a viral sensation on social media and a must-have for collectors around the world.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Cher have all been seen with the toys, which can fetch big money online, with rare editions triggering fierce bidding wars.

But officials in Aberdeen are warning consumers and businesses to be alert following the seizure of "counterfeit and potentially dangerous" versions of the toys from shops in the city. The fake toys had loose parts which could pose a choking hazard, particularly to young children.

Trading standards manager Graeme Paton said: "Following the discovery of counterfeit toys, we want to alert consumers, and particularly parents, to be extra vigilant. These counterfeit toys can seem like a bargain compared with trying to source the genuine toy, especially when they are a much-sought-after item, but they are potentially dangerous."

He added: "Counterfeit toys can potentially pose significant dangers to young children, such as chemical exposure and choking hazards.

These products routinely lack proper safety testing, and we encourage anyone concerned about the safety of toys they've purchased to get in touch with us via Consumer Advice Scotland."

Labubu is both a fictional character and a brand, with Pop Mart expanding its popularity through designer collaborations, pop-up stores and an ever-growing line of collectible merchandise. With its wide appeal and social media-driven hype, it has become a frequent target for counterfeiters.

Officials say consumers should only buy from reputable retailers and be wary of low prices to avoid putting children at risk.