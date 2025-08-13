Parents are being urged to think twice before posting photos of their children online as experts warn the risks have never been higher.

Parents warned about hidden dangers of sharenting

The trend - dubbed "sharenting" - has exploded in recent years, with proud families sharing milestones, holiday moments and everyday family life on social media. But specialists say once an image is uploaded, it can be almost impossible to control who sees it and how it is used.

Even with tight privacy settings, pictures and personal details can be copied, reshared and end up in the hands of data brokers or firms making a profit from targeted marketing.

One of the most disturbing new dangers comes from artificial intelligence "nudifier" apps. Predators only need to upload an innocent image of a victim to one of the sites and pay - often with a credit card or cryptocurrency - to create explicit fakes.

University of Florida professor Stacey Steinberg told Unicef: "The threat of images of our children being repurposed in an illicit or malicious way that can cause harm or the possibility of someone creating a meme that could go viral and show our child in a negative light. Thankfully it seems that right now these things aren’t super common, but we don’t know what the future will hold or how that will change with advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence."

Another concern is consent. Children are not old enough to decide if their photo should be online, yet these posts can create a lasting digital footprint. Experts warn it could follow them into adulthood, affecting future jobs, relationships and reputations.

Professor Steinberg added: "When we share things about our children online without involving them in that decision making process, we’re missing out on a valuable opportunity to teach our children and model for our children the idea of consent."