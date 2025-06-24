Parents are being urged to check garden slides and trampolines as soaring temperatures could turn popular play equipment into a hidden danger.

Summer outdoor dangers

Outdoor Toys product manager Alex Price says heatwaves can wreak havoc on garden equipment that sits in the sun all day.

He told The Sun: "Slides are a garden staple in warmer weather, but over time, repeated sun exposure can cause plastics, especially cheaper ones, to become brittle, chalky, or cracked. This not only affects how the slide looks, but can lead to sharp edges or structural weaknesses that put children at real risk of injury."

Alex advised carers to always check slides and climbing gear before their little ones hop on.

He said: "Run your hands along the sliding surface and sides. Check for any signs of fatigue, such as cracks, fading, warping, or signs that the plastic feels brittle. Make sure all bolts are tight and the equipment feels sturdy. If anything seems off, it’s best to stop using it and contact the manufacturer."

"All outdoor equipment, including swings, climbing frames, monkey bars, and trampolines, should be regularly checked before allowing your children to play during hot weather."

He explained that metal parts on outdoor toys can become scorching hot during a heatwave and pose a serious burn risk to children.

Alex warned: "Outdoor play equipment with metal features can heat up rapidly in direct sunlight and reach temperatures that can cause burns when handled."

"Burns from overheated metal equipment are common during the summer months. Metal handlebars, metal slides, and trampoline springs can maintain significant heat during hot temperatures and cause harm."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

